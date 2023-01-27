Amy Billeiter is retiring after 30 years with the Kerrville Independent School District and as the principal at Tom Daniels Elementary School. She started her career as a paraprofessional, moved to teaching and was an assistant principal before she was named principal of Tom Daniels, which position she held for 15 years. A replacement principal will be named in February at the regular school board session.
The Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees accepted the retirement of longtime Tom Daniels Elementary School principal Amy Billeiter on Monday at the regular board meeting. Billeiter has spent more than 30 years with the school district.
“Mrs. Billeiter represents one of the highest levels of dedication to public service, and over her 30-plus-year career, she has impacted thousands of students in our district,” said Jarrett Jachade, interim superintendent. “Under her leadership, Daniels Elementary has seen significant academic growth, she has created a family-like atmosphere among the staff and an environment where students feel safe to learn. We are so grateful for her service, and the impact she has had on KISD. We wish her and her family all the best for a well-deserved retirement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.