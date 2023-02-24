Greg Marquardt, center holding check, a German language teacher at Tivy High School, gets notification Thursday he is a finalist in the Excellence in Education Award from H-E-B. Members of the local H-E-B stores cheer Marquardt on and gave him a basket of gifts along with the check for $1,000. The H-E-B mascot, H-E-Buddy also attended the presentation.
Greg Marquardt, a German language teacher at Tivy High School, was interrupted in his classroom Thursday morning by Principal Shelby Balser, the media and representatives from H-E-B. They informed him he was one of five finalists in the Excellence in Education Awards and a recipient of a check for $1,000.
The award program is “designed to honor outstanding public school professionals and to thank them for their dedication and commitment. Through this program, H-E-B seeks to pay tribute to those educators who go the extra mile each and every day to serve their students and their communities and who inspire others to do the same,” a spokesperson for the program said in a statement.
