Members of the Tivy High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, from left, from left Cadet Capt. Ariceli Coker, Cadet Capt. Nathan Halpin, Cadet Lt. Col. Victoria Martinez, Cadet Lt. Col. Thomas Nguyen, Cadet Capt. Hanna Miller, Cadet Capt. Emily Forsythe and chief instructor retired Lt. Col. John Apostolides address the Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees about its recent inspection. The unit earned a “Exceeds Standards,” the highest possible ranking.
A group of Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps officers from Tivy High School were presented to the Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees Monday during the regular monthly meeting.
The unit, under the direction of retired Lt. Col. John Apostolides and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Galifaro, underwent an inspection on Dec. 9, 2022, and earned an overall unit assessment score of “Exceeds Standards,” the highest rating attainable. The unit is only inspected every two to three years, said Galifaro, and this year’s inspection went very well, he said.
