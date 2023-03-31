Retiring Assistant Police Chief Curtis Thomason addresses the crowd at his farewell dinner Thursday at the Museum of Western Art. He spent 25 years with the department, even acting as interim police chief before the current chief, Chris McCall, was hired.
Jerel Haley has been named as the new assistant police chief at the Kerrville Police Department, replacing retiring Assistant Chief Curtis Thomason. Haley has many years of law experience, serving as police chief in Atascadero, California, which similar in size to Kerrville. Haley’s first official day on the job is Monday, April 3.
Courtesy
Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall presents a folded flag to retiring Assistant Chief Curtis Thomason on Thursday at a farewell dinner held in his honor at the Museum of Western Art.
Courtesy
Assistant Police Chief Curtis Thomason has officially retired after 25 years of service with the Kerrville Police Department. He was honored in a ceremony Thursday at the Museum of Western Art on his last day of service.
Thomason was hired as a patrol officer in 1998 and promoted to sergeant in 2006. Sixteen months later he was promoted to lieutenant and put in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department.
