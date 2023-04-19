“The Gods of Comedy,” a play by Ken Ludwig, will be presented at the Point Theatre from Friday, April 21, to Sunday, April 30. Cast members include, front row from left, David Cummings as Aristede/Aleksi/Ares, Rebekah Reminger as Zoe Brooklyn, Kimberly Alvarado as Nikki, Katie Bishop as Daphne Rain and Ken DeZarn as Ralph Sargent. In the back row are, from left, Irec Hargrove as Dionysus, Shari Goddard as Dean Truckett and Emily DeZarn as Thalia. (Courtesy photo)
INGRAM — The Point Theatre, which is a part of the Hill Country Arts Foundation, will present “The Gods of Comedy,” a play by Ken Ludwig, starting Friday, April 21, and running through Sunday, April 30.
The comedy, directed by Sarah Derousseau, executive director of Hill Country Arts Foundation, takes place in a university setting. Ralph and Daphne, played by Ken DeZarn and Katie Bishop respectively, are two professors who discover a long lost play, “Andromeda,” by Euripides.
