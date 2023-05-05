 Kerrville has yet another car wash in town, with two more from the same company, Smitty’s Car Wash, coming in the near future. 

The Lufkin-based company celebrated its grand opening of its first Kerrville location, 301 Sidney Baker St. South, on Thursday, offering free car washes and $1 first-month memberships in its unlimited wash club.

