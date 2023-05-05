Smitty’s Car Wash, 301 Sidney Baker St. South, celebrated its grand opening Thursday, the first of three car washes to be built by Smitty Car Wash, a Lufkin-based company. It was built at a cost of $5 million and will have a crew of nine to 11 employees.
Smitty’s Car Wash celebrates its grand opening Thursday at 301 Sidney Baker St. South. Joining the company mascot, Smitty the Squirrel, portrayed by Joe Knight, are, from left, Kendall Henderson, field training manager; Matt Brunk, director of operations; Brad Binder, manager of the Sidney Baker location; Ken Sampson, president; Jeff Newland, director of construction; and Greg White, project manager. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
Kerrville has another car wash with the grand opening of the Smitty’s Car Wash at 301 Sidney Baker St. South on Thursday. The Lufkin-based company has 20 car wash locations across Texas and in several states across the country.
Roger Mathews
Kerrville has yet another car wash in town, with two more from the same company, Smitty’s Car Wash, coming in the near future.
The Lufkin-based company celebrated its grand opening of its first Kerrville location, 301 Sidney Baker St. South, on Thursday, offering free car washes and $1 first-month memberships in its unlimited wash club.
