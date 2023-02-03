Drew Paxton, left, at the podium, addresses the Planning and Zoning Commission at Thursday’s meeting, presenting a conditional use permit request by Hill Country Telephone Company for a utility installation. The commission, from left, are Abram Bueche, John Barnhard, David Lipscomb, Mike Sigerman, Jeff Harris, Tabor McMillan and Kimberly Richards. The utilities to be installed will be broadband equipment.
Hill Country Telephone Company sought a conditional use permit for a utility easement at the February meeting of Kerrville’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday. The company plans to install broadband equipment on a 15-by-30-foot parcel of land near the intersection of Bandera Highway and Texas 534, at 2282 Bandera Highway.
The zoning code requires a conditional use permit for any private utility installation, according to Drew Paxton, planning director for the city of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.