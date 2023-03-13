Joeleen Rhodes, right, works with Tom Brady to prepare her taxes at Dietert Center’s AARP tax program. Free tax services are available for seniors, low-income families and individuals of any age through April 13 at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St. Appointments must be made in person at the center.
The Dietert Center has volunteers helping to prepare tax returns for seniors, but seniors aren’t the only ones who can benefit from their help, according to project director Sally Himmer, who is a volunteer with Dietert Center and also helps AARP during tax season.
“We have 17 volunteers who help us out, with eight of those who are tax preparers,” Himmer said. “It’s free, it’s accurate, and it’s fast. Generally, if somebody is getting a refund, they will have it within about 10 days to two weeks.”
