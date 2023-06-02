 With school out for the summer, reading may take a backseat to other summer activities, such as swimming, hiking, camping, fishing and just spending time outdoors.

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library wants to encourage kids of all ages to remember to spend time with books as they enjoy all of the other activities that make up their summer. To that effort, the library hosted a two-hour party Thursday to highlight the benefits and rewards of its summer reading program.

