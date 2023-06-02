The Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Fire Department were on hand at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library’s kick-off event for the “All Together Now” summer reading program. In the back row, from left, are Casey Goodman, Jeff Neal and Tanner Brown. In the front are Phoenix Avans, age 10, Jade Avans, 7, Aurora Avans, 6, and Felicity Avans, 3.
Jela Rathke, 5, and her brother Jos, 7, register with their family for the summer reading program at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library on Thursday. More than 50 children registered with the program, pledging to read at least 30 minutes a day during the summer.
Niaja Villarreal, 8, enjoys hanging out with the dogs at the Kerrville Pets Alive! booth at the kick-off event for the “All Together Now” summer reading program at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library on Thursday afternoon. Kids could play with the pets, get a snack, listen to music, play in a bounce house or use the playground at the library.
Roger Mathews
With school out for the summer, reading may take a backseat to other summer activities, such as swimming, hiking, camping, fishing and just spending time outdoors.
The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library wants to encourage kids of all ages to remember to spend time with books as they enjoy all of the other activities that make up their summer. To that effort, the library hosted a two-hour party Thursday to highlight the benefits and rewards of its summer reading program.
