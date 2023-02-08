Addison McCollom, fourth grade violin player, performs for the crowd and her parents at the Fiddle Festival, held at Hal Peterson Middle School on Tuesday. More than 100 orchestra students participated in the concert
Sarah Boytes, left, and Gianna Reynoso perform in the fourth grade orchestra Tuesday evening at Hal Peterson Middle School in the annual Fiddle Festival. The fourth grade orchestra consists of nearly 40 students playing violins, violas and cellos.
Eugene Dowdy, center, is the conductor for the Symphony of the Hills orchestra, and he conducted the Tivy High School Varsity orchestra Tuesday at the Fiddle Festival held at Hal Peterson Middle School. Behind him are orchestra members, from left, Dylan Hicks, Paige Cowen, Catie Painter, Danika Holzhaer, Ally Dorado, Jesus Guzman and Emily Forsythe.
Roger Mathews
Theresa Britt, one of the two instructors who teach elementary school orchestra students, conducts the fourth grade orchestra Tuesday at the Fiddle Festival at Hal Peterson Middle School.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Future fiddlers from Kerrville elementary schools, Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School performed at the annual Fiddle Festival on Tuesday at the middle school. It was a night of music and a chance for students from fourth grade to high school to show off their talents for parents.
Six groups performed, starting with fourth graders from all of the elementary schools. They performed classic fiddle music and dressed in western style complete with cowboy hats. The concert was led by Theresa Britt and Karen Billingsley, who between the two of them, instruct all of the elementary school orchestra students, as well as middle school musicians.
