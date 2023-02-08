 Future fiddlers from Kerrville elementary schools, Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School performed at the annual Fiddle Festival on Tuesday at the middle school. It was a night of music and a chance for students from fourth grade to high school to show off their talents for parents.

Six groups performed, starting with fourth graders from all of the elementary schools. They performed classic fiddle music and dressed in western style complete with cowboy hats. The concert was led by Theresa Britt and Karen Billingsley, who between the two of them, instruct all of the elementary school orchestra students, as well as middle school musicians.

