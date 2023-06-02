State champs! Soccer team qualifies for Region National Championship in Baton Rouge

The Hill Country 2005 Girls team is all smiles after winning a state championship and qualifying for nationals. In the back row, from left, are Lauren Monaco, Carolyn Bond, Hannah Aspinall, Rowyn Bowlby, Maddie Alexander, Stella Hendricks, Phaedra Bowlby, Taylor McCrory and coach Paul Hayes. In the front row are Delaney Engstrom, Isa Barker, Amber Gonzalez, Alec Alvarado, Lauryn Rodgers, Kamryn Hayes and Rylinn Oliver. Players not pictured are Beth Cunningham and Ellie Seracen.
The Hill Country United 2005 Girls soccer team won the South Texas State Cup this past weekend in College Station, beating two Houston teams with 1-0 and 3-0 victories.
It was the last weekend of a three-week tournament that began with 10 of the best teams in the state. Their win advances them to the 2023 Southern Regional National Championship Tournament in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at the end of June.
