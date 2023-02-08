Kerrville Pets Alive! will host a Pooch Smooch from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Blue Oak Trading Company, 1834 Junction Highway.
“Dress up in your Valentine’s Day wear and enjoy the day,” said Karen Guerriero, president of Kerrville Pets Alive! “Get your photo taken giving your pooch a smooch in front of a fun Valentine’s Day backdrop. Pup cups will be available at the Blue Oak property, and there is a large fenced dog property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.