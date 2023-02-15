The search team for the new superintendent of the Kerrville Independent School District, David Thompson, left, and Mike Moses are conducting focus groups made up members of the community. Thompson has been a teacher and superintendent for multiple school districts in the state of Texas, and Moses is the former Texas Commissioner of Education. They are with Thompson and Horton LLP, a firm with offices in Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. The board of trustees hopes to name a successor to Mark Foust by May 1.
The search team of Thompson and Horton LLP, which is conducting the search for a new superintendent for the Kerrville Independent School District is still on schedule for a May 1 hire date, in spite of a short setback due to Winter Storm Mara, according to a briefing held Wednesday.
David Thompson and Mike Moses spoke with the media in the conference room at the Kerrville school district building after morning sessions with two focus groups.
