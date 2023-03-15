Schreiner University hosted its first Future Farmers of America Career Development Event for Entomology and Veterinary Science on Wednesday, March 1. Eighty students from Bandera, Center Point, Goldthwaite, Harper, James Madison, Johnson City, Smithson Valley and Liberty Hill high schools participated.

“FFA makes a difference in the lives of students by encouraging their potential for leadership, personal growth and career success,” said Toby Appleton, marketing and communications manager for Schreiner University. “Career development events help demonstrate how to take what is learned in the classroom and apply it into a real-world setting.”

