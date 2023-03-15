The top 10 students competing in Schreiner University’s FFA Career Development Event on March 1 in the veterinary science category include students Belle Guerra, Victori Coffey, Jacy Whitee, Maycee Moody, Tyler Williams, Madelin Carroll, Jocelyn Groff, Dusti Welch, Maryn Tschoepe and Payton Montgomery. With the students is Schreiner University Associate Director of Admissions Chris Stevenson. (Courtesy photos)
The top 10 students competing in Schreiner University’s FFA Career Development Event on March 1 in the top 10 in entomology include students Emma Strickland, Dorian Daugherty, Maria Diaz, Brittany Evans, Marley Michel, Gracelyn Geurin, Kelly Karnes, Anna Bacon, Talli Millican and Daphne Lopez. With the students is Schreiner University Associate Director of Admissions Chris Stevenson.
Schreiner University hosted its first Future Farmers of America Career Development Event for Entomology and Veterinary Science on Wednesday, March 1. Eighty students from Bandera, Center Point, Goldthwaite, Harper, James Madison, Johnson City, Smithson Valley and Liberty Hill high schools participated.
“FFA makes a difference in the lives of students by encouraging their potential for leadership, personal growth and career success,” said Toby Appleton, marketing and communications manager for Schreiner University. “Career development events help demonstrate how to take what is learned in the classroom and apply it into a real-world setting.”
