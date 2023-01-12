San Antonio resident Andrea Del Carmen Rivera Maradiaga was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of transporting two people accused of being in the country without authorization.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has recommended she face two felony counts of human smuggling. She was in the county jail as of Wednesday afternoon, and her bond had not yet been set.
