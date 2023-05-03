At last year’s Duck Derby, 7,000 rubber ducks flood the Guadalupe River at the Hill Country Arts Foundation. The event is hosted by the Igram Elementary School Parent Teachers Organization and is used to raise funds for repairs and new equipment at the elementary school. This year’s event is 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5. (Times file photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
INGRAM – Getting your ducks in a row will be easy Friday, May 5, at the Hill Country Arts Foundation grounds along the bank of the Guadalupe River. That’s the site of the third annual Duck Derby, hosted by the Ingram Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.
“We are super excited this year for our third annual Duck Derby,” said Emily Hall-Bonvino, coordinator of the event. “The kids are doing so well with selling ducks. We are looking forward to surpassing our goal. They are all loving the fun activities that have led up to the derby over the past couple weeks. We had some quacktastic ducks on Dress-Like-a-Duck day last Friday and some amazing ducks decorated for the Duckerator contest. We hope everyone comes out and enjoys the fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.