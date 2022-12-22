It is illegal to sell live animals on the roadside or in a parking lot, according to Kerrville ordinances. Several pets that were sold recently were under age and died shortly after purchase. Residents are encouraged to contact the police if such sales are seen.
Kerr County residents should take caution when purchasing pets from roadside sellers, according to Karen Guerriero and Kerrville Pets Alive! Those pets may be too young to survive and not properly vaccinated.
They can also infect other family pets, due to a lack of vaccinations.
