The Ridge Rock Amphitheater, a part of the Ridge Marketplace, 13439 S. Ranch Road (also known as Harper Road), is hosting a six-month long contest for the best band, culminating in a $1,500 first prize and a recording session with NLM Music Studios, according to event coordinator Reuben Darnell.
The Ridge Rock Amphitheater, a part of the Ridge Marketplace, 13439 S. Ranch Road (also known as Harper Road), is hosting a six-month long contest for the best band, culminating in a $1,500 first prize and a recording session with NLM Music Studios, according to event coordinator Reuben Darnell.
“We want to find the best band in the area, and this is the perfect way to do it,” Darnell said. “It will be an elimination system. Each month, there will be a concert by four bands, and the best band that month, according to a panel of judges, will return in October for the finals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.