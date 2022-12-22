Residents and police warmed up at One Schreiner Center on Wednesday morning with hot cocoa and donuts as they decorated Christmas cookies.
“Thanks so much for everyone who came out and made our second annual Cookies with Cops a smash hit,” reads a statement from the Kerrville Police Department. “Our cookie decorating party was a great way to gear up for Christmas, and we loved seeing all the big smiles on little faces. Our thanks to Kelsi Biggott and Hill Country MHDD for sponsoring the fun.”
