 With high school behind her, Fredericksburg’s Juliana Martinez has begun her flight training for a private pilot’s license through the Ray Aviation scholarship program, bestowed by the Experimental Aircraft Association local chapter 1088.

The EAA chapter is headquartered at the Fredericksburg Airport, but it boasts members from across the Hill Country. Each year, the organization awards a scholarship to a deserving student in the amount of $10,000-$11,000, to pay for the majority of the cost of a pilot’s license.

