Juliana Martinez, the 2023 recipient of the Ray Aviation Scholarship, goes over her aircraft before flight. She received a $10,000 scholarship to help pay for her private pilot’s license training, which traditionally costs about $15,000.
Juliana Martinez checks over every inch of her plane before her flight lesson recently at the Fredericksburg Gillespie Airport. She is the 2023 recipient of the Ray Aviation Scholarship that gave her $10,000 toward the cost of getting her private pilot license.
With high school behind her, Fredericksburg’s Juliana Martinez has begun her flight training for a private pilot’s license through the Ray Aviation scholarship program, bestowed by the Experimental Aircraft Association local chapter 1088.
The EAA chapter is headquartered at the Fredericksburg Airport, but it boasts members from across the Hill Country. Each year, the organization awards a scholarship to a deserving student in the amount of $10,000-$11,000, to pay for the majority of the cost of a pilot’s license.
