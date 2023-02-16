Kim Arvidsson rotates a 16-inch telescope at the Loftis Observatory of Schreiner University in this Times file photo. Schreiner will host a free Star Party on Friday night, and guests will be able to view the heavens through the telescope. Along with the 16-inch telescope, there will be six other 8-inch telescopes available for use.
Schreiner University will host a Star Party at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Loftis Family Science Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Participants will be able to view celestial objects in the Hill Country sky in the domed observatory containing Schreiner’s 16-inch telescope. There will also be several 8-inch telescopes available for public viewing of the sky. Star gazers will be able to see planets, nebulae, stars, star clusters and galaxies in the night sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.