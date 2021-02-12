A 77-year-old Ingram man has been accused of violating sex-offender registration conditions imposed after he was convicted of possessing child pornography a few years ago.
An indictment accuses Richard Arthur Dawson of failing to report the creation or change of four email accounts. Each of the four counts in the indictment is a felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and $10,000 fine.
