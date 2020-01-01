Two people with DWI convictions have been accused of driving while intoxicated again since Christmas.
Records indicate David Adam Jenschke, 35, of Odessa, was arrested by an Ingram police officer on Dec. 27 and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Records also indicate Jessica Lynn Perez, 36, of Kerrville, was arrested Christmas Eve by a Kerrville police officer and released the next day on a $3,500 bond.
Jenschke and Perez were accused of felony DWI, which means they each have at least two prior DWI convictions. In Texas, DWI is a misdemeanor charge except when applied to defendants who already have at least two DWI convictions.
No information was immediately available about Jenschke’s arrest, but Sgt. Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department said an officer conducted a traffic stop on Perez in the 1100 block of Junction Highway about 9:56 p.m. Dec. 24.
Perez displayed signs of intoxication, failed a field sobriety test and refused to provide blood or a breath specimen, Lamb said. A judge issued a warrant for her blood. Lamb said her driver’s license was already suspended for a drug-related offense and she had two prior DWI convictions.
