The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of a person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River. Identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, was a resident of Kerrville.
Around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter located a body in Nimitz Lake at the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street in Kerrville. The Kerrville Fire Department responded and recovered the body from the river. The body was sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Austin.
