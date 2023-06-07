INGRAM — Based on historical events, “Newsies” tells the tale of a group of kids who sold newspapers for the New York World in 1899 in New York City.

The musical will be presented on the outdoor Point Theatre stage, on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation, 120 Point Theatre Road in Ingram. The show opens Friday, June 9, and continues through Saturday, June 24, with shows at 8:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday.

