A group of boys who sell newspapers on the streets of New York City go on strike against Joseph Pulitzer in “Newsies,” the new musical at the Point Theatre The cast includes, from left, Crutchie, played by Axel Peterson, Jack Kelly, played by Diego Martinez, Tommy Boy, played by Nicholas Remschel and Specs, played by Emilee Boothby.
The Lower Manhattan newsies, led by Jack Kelly, go on strike against the New York World newspaper when its owner, Joseph Pulitzer, raises the price of the paper for them to buy to sell on the street. The cast of “Newsies” consists of 51 actors, 30 of whom are minors.
Davey, left, played by Annabelle Burzynski, discusses the strike against the New York World newspaper. Jack Kelly, the erstwhile leader of the Lower Manhattan newsies, center, listens in. At right, Racetrack, played by Melissa Beaudin, also considers the idea.
A group of boys who sell newspapers on the streets of New York City go on strike against Joseph Pulitzer in “Newsies,” the new musical at the Point Theatre The cast includes, from left, Crutchie, played by Axel Peterson, Jack Kelly, played by Diego Martinez, Tommy Boy, played by Nicholas Remschel and Specs, played by Emilee Boothby.
Roger Mathews
The Lower Manhattan newsies, led by Jack Kelly, go on strike against the New York World newspaper when its owner, Joseph Pulitzer, raises the price of the paper for them to buy to sell on the street. The cast of “Newsies” consists of 51 actors, 30 of whom are minors.
Roger Mathews
Davey, left, played by Annabelle Burzynski, discusses the strike against the New York World newspaper. Jack Kelly, the erstwhile leader of the Lower Manhattan newsies, center, listens in. At right, Racetrack, played by Melissa Beaudin, also considers the idea.
INGRAM — Based on historical events, “Newsies” tells the tale of a group of kids who sold newspapers for the New York World in 1899 in New York City.
The musical will be presented on the outdoor Point Theatre stage, on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation, 120 Point Theatre Road in Ingram. The show opens Friday, June 9, and continues through Saturday, June 24, with shows at 8:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.