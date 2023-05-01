 A new program coming to Schreiner University involves growing grapes and making wine. The new program will train employees to work in wineries growing the grapes, processing them into wine and running a winery.

It is not designed for current winery owners, since that is a different skillset, according to Kerrville Hills Winery co-owner John Rivenburgh, but rather for those future employees of the wineries. Rivenburgh has already established himself and his winery as an incubator for those who want to open their own winery, he said. He and his partner and co-owner Kelly Hagemeier have agreed to help out Schreiner University in the creation of the vineyard and the winery, along with the program of training.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.