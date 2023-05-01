John Rivenburgh, far left, owner of Kerrville Hills Winery, and some of his employees work on the vineyard at Schreiner University in preparation for the new winery program that will be offered. The 5 acres on property will become the Schreiner Winery with 6,000 grape vines.
Kerrville Hills Winery, an incubator business that trains others to open and run wineries in the Hill Country, is assisting Schreiner University with its winery program. The series of classes will prepare certificate holders to work in the winery industry, from growing grapes to processing them into wines to the business of running a winery. From left is Sherah Mills, Kerrville Hills Winery employee; John Rivenburgh, owner of Kerrville Hills Winery; and Abigail Alexander and Abigail Zipp, winery employees.
Roger Mathews
A new program coming to Schreiner University involves growing grapes and making wine. The new program will train employees to work in wineries growing the grapes, processing them into wine and running a winery.
It is not designed for current winery owners, since that is a different skillset, according to Kerrville Hills Winery co-owner John Rivenburgh, but rather for those future employees of the wineries. Rivenburgh has already established himself and his winery as an incubator for those who want to open their own winery, he said. He and his partner and co-owner Kelly Hagemeier have agreed to help out Schreiner University in the creation of the vineyard and the winery, along with the program of training.
