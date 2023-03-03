Peterson Health has opened a wellness gym at its Ambulatory Care Center, 260 Cully Drive, in what used to be a classroom. It is open to patients at the center as well as Peterson Health employees.
Gym users must be referred by a therapist and have the ability to exercise independently, said Jennifer Kramer, marketing representative for Peterson Health. Personal trainers will provide exercise programs, equipment instruction and answer any exercise-related questions.
