Peterson Regional Medical Center recognized Nationally for Outstanding Patient Experience. Pictured from left, are Tim Rye, Vice President of Medical Group Practices, Audrey Ducker, Director of Patient Experience and Cory Edmonds, President & CEO for Peterson Health.
Cory Edmondson, president and CEO of Peterson Health, announced at a press conference Tuesday the hospital has won the 2023 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. This distinction puts Peterson Health among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, a national organization that matches patients with doctors and hospitals.
Peterson Health has won the award for the seventh year in a row, a feat that only six of 523 Texas hospitals have been able to achieve. Edmondson credits the environment at the hospital among employees for the multiple awards.
