Representatives from Peterson Health present a $5,000 donation to Tivy High School’s Sharon Pintsch and her group of students who are pursuing a medical career. The funds will be used to purchase exam tables and medical equipment to create a mock exam room for students to use in their training. On hand for the check presentation are, front row, from left, Sheila Mays with Peterson Health, Tivy students Gabriella Fernandez and Estrella Vargas, Tivy health science teacherPintsch and Tivy studentsSara Meza, Maria Lara and Abigale Carpenter. Back row are Tracy Davis, Peterson Health; Tivy students Braden Stehling, Hanna Miller and London Miller; Shelby Balser, Tivy High School principal; Tim Rye, Peterson Health; and Ambra Starr, Peterson Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.