$5,000 donation from Peterson Health helps to create exam room at Tivy High School

Representatives from Peterson Health present a $5,000 donation to Tivy High School’s Sharon Pintsch and her group of students who are pursuing a medical career. The funds will be used to purchase exam tables and medical equipment to create a mock exam room for students to use in their training. On hand for the check presentation are, front row, from left, Sheila Mays with Peterson Health, Tivy students Gabriella Fernandez and Estrella Vargas, Tivy health science teacher Pintsch and Tivy students Sara Meza, Maria Lara and Abigale Carpenter. Back row are Tracy Davis, Peterson Health; Tivy students Braden Stehling, Hanna Miller and London Miller; Shelby Balser, Tivy High School principal; Tim Rye, Peterson Health; and Ambra Starr, Peterson Health.

 

 Peterson Health donated a check for $5,000 on Tuesday to Tivy High School to help create an exam room on campus for its recently developed Certified Medical Assistant program.

The program, headed by Tivy instructor Sharon Pintsch, will train students in a mock exam room, allowing the students experience in real-world situations. 

