Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive, will be the site of a Cinco de Mayo party from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Although the actual holiday was on Friday, organizers of the event decided to have the party Saturday for those who might have to work, according to Michael Anthony, owner of Eyes on Me Advanced Barber School and co-sponsor of the celebration.
“We are inviting the community to come out and enjoy the day with family and friends. Cinco de Mayo is traditionally celebrated on May 5, which is a Friday. Because of school and most people working on Friday, our Cinco de Mayo will be on Saturday, May 6,” Anthony said.
