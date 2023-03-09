 There’s a new baking chef in town, and he and his wife are cranking out hundreds of Mexican pastries every day from his shop, Panaderia Montoto, 1166 Sidney Baker St. South.

Victor and Rosa Montoto opened their shop Feb. 26 and are already purchasing an additional oven to keep up with the demand for their products. Victor Montoto has been baking with his family for the last 24 years and learned his recipes at his father’s and grandfather’s side in their own bakeries in San Antonio since 1964.

