Rosa Nelly Montoto and husband Victor Angel Montoto just opened a new bakery “Panaderia Montoto” which makes everything in-house and fresh. Rosa is holding Empanadas de Calavasa and Victor is holding Rieles and Bavarian Creme filled horns.
Rosa Nelly Montoto and husband Victor Angel Montoto just opened a new bakery “Panaderia Montoto” which makes everything in-house and fresh. Rosa is holding Empanadas de Calavasa and Victor is holding Rieles and Bavarian Creme filled horns.
Tom Holden
Pictures on the wall of Panaderia Montoto show the family members dating back to 1964.
Tom Holden
Cuernitos, sugared cookies shaped like little horns are just one of hundreds of pastries available at Panaderia Montoto, the newest bakery in Kerrville
Tom Holden
Ojas, or leaves in English, are shortbread cookies with icing on the top, one of many cookies available at Panaderia Montoto, the newest Mexican bakery in Kerrville.
There’s a new baking chef in town, and he and his wife are cranking out hundreds of Mexican pastries every day from his shop, Panaderia Montoto, 1166 Sidney Baker St. South.
Victor and Rosa Montoto opened their shop Feb. 26 and are already purchasing an additional oven to keep up with the demand for their products. Victor Montoto has been baking with his family for the last 24 years and learned his recipes at his father’s and grandfather’s side in their own bakeries in San Antonio since 1964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.