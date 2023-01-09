God’s Closet at the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 611 Harper Road, opened Saturday for the thousands of pieces of donated clothes to be distributed to families in need of clothing for their children.

The event is held several times a year, according to event coordinator Rebecca Anderson.

