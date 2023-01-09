Sammi Moser, 7, and her mom, Morgan, look over the choices of clothing at the God's Closet free clothing event at the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventists Church on Saturday. The event is held by the church two to three times per year and offers free children’s clothing for any who are in need.
The information tables at the God’s Closet event covered healthy eating lifestyles, the history of the world according to the Bible and God’s message for his people. Manning the tables are, from left, Felicia Kendrick, Zack Kendrick, Jared Lehmann and Ashley Lehmann. Each visitor to the event was given three stickers for their entry in a raffle for prizes.
Aubree Brindle, 3, hangs out with her mother while she sorts through clothing at the God’s Closet event at the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Saturday. Around 100 families were provided with free clothing and shoes for their children.
Sylvia Nana, left, and her grandson, Nayson O’Kane, 6 months, stand by while mom picks out clothing for the baby at the God’s Closet event, held at the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Saturday.
Sammi Moser, 7, and her mom, Morgan, look over the choices of clothing at the God's Closet free clothing event at the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventists Church on Saturday. The event is held by the church two to three times per year and offers free children’s clothing for any who are in need.
Roger Mathews
Ruth Conner, a member of the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, helps to sort pairs of shoes for the nearly 100 families who were helped Saturday at the God’s Closet event.
Roger Mathews
Olen Moran, 4, picks out a pair of shoes from the many choices available at the God’s Closet event, held Saturday at the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Roger Mathews
The information tables at the God’s Closet event covered healthy eating lifestyles, the history of the world according to the Bible and God’s message for his people. Manning the tables are, from left, Felicia Kendrick, Zack Kendrick, Jared Lehmann and Ashley Lehmann. Each visitor to the event was given three stickers for their entry in a raffle for prizes.
Roger Mathews
Aubree Brindle, 3, hangs out with her mother while she sorts through clothing at the God’s Closet event at the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Saturday. Around 100 families were provided with free clothing and shoes for their children.
Roger Mathews
Sylvia Nana, left, and her grandson, Nayson O’Kane, 6 months, stand by while mom picks out clothing for the baby at the God’s Closet event, held at the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Saturday.
God’s Closet at the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 611 Harper Road, opened Saturday for the thousands of pieces of donated clothes to be distributed to families in need of clothing for their children.
The event is held several times a year, according to event coordinator Rebecca Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.