Three military-related service organizations donated a total of $600 to Tivy High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program over the weekend, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and encourage patriotism in the younger generations.

The organizations were the La Femmes, VFW Auxiliary and the 40 & 8

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.