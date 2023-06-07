The Meals on Wheels program at the Dietert Center recently received a grant in the amount of $10,000 from Meals on Wheels America in partnership with PetSmart Charities for use in its homebound seniors food and pet program.

A study by Meals on Wheels America shows that more than 80% of pet-owning clients believe that support from Meals on Wheels made it possible for them to keep their pets. Further, three in four Meals on Wheels recipients reported needing pet food, one in four were in need of pet prescriptions, two in five needed basics such as collars, leashes or carriers, and more than half requested treats or toys for their pets.

