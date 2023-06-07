Annabelle, a cocker spaniel, waits for her delivery of food or play toys with the Meals on Wheels pet program with the Dietert Center. 80% of pet owners with the program feel that it is only with the help of the pet program that they can keep their pets.
Trudy Sundin is the volunteer coordinator for the pet project of Meals on Wheels. She has many years of experience with veterinarians in the area, as well as working with the San Antonio Zoo.
The Meals on Wheels program at the Dietert Center recently received a grant in the amount of $10,000 from Meals on Wheels America in partnership with PetSmart Charities for use in its homebound seniors food and pet program.
A study by Meals on Wheels America shows that more than 80% of pet-owning clients believe that support from Meals on Wheels made it possible for them to keep their pets. Further, three in four Meals on Wheels recipients reported needing pet food, one in four were in need of pet prescriptions, two in five needed basics such as collars, leashes or carriers, and more than half requested treats or toys for their pets.
