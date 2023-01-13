 The McDonald’s restaurant at 2128 Sidney Baker St. near Interstate 10 recently got a makeover by owners Kevin and Lis Mazzu, who hosted a grand re-opening ceremony Friday. The restaurant, which is built into the Shell service station, serves more than 1,000 customers a day, according to Kevin Mazzu.

The Mazzus own the three Mcdonalds in Kerrville, one in Fredericksburg and one in Junction, along with several locations in California, where they are from. They purchased the Kerrville locations in 2019 and relocated to the Hill Country shortly after, Kevin Mazzu said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.