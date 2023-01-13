Lis and Kevin Mazzu, owners of the three McDonald’s in Kerrville, host a grand re-opening ceremony at the restaurant, 2818 Sidney Baker St., Friday. The couple owns five McDonald’s restaurants in the Hill Country area and have been with McDonald’s for more than 30 years.
The McDonald’s at 2818 Sidney Baker St. celebrated its grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting after a round of renovations on the restaurant, including new dining area, new tech for the kitchen and new bathrooms.
Roger Mathews
The McDonald’s restaurant at 2128 Sidney Baker St. near Interstate 10 recently got a makeover by owners Kevin and Lis Mazzu, who hosted a grand re-opening ceremony Friday. The restaurant, which is built into the Shell service station, serves more than 1,000 customers a day, according to Kevin Mazzu.
The Mazzus own the three Mcdonalds in Kerrville, one in Fredericksburg and one in Junction, along with several locations in California, where they are from. They purchased the Kerrville locations in 2019 and relocated to the Hill Country shortly after, Kevin Mazzu said.
