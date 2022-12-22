A 56-year-old San Antonio man pleaded guilty to six counts of sexually assaulting a child and was ordered to serve about 18.7 years in prison.
The man, Eric Gaulke, was arrested in June 2021 shortly after a 14-year-old girl was caught sneaking out and back into her home in a gated apartment complex in Kerrville, according to a police report. Her uncle discovered her missing, searched for her, saw a truck leave the area and returned to find her back in the apartment. The girl claimed she was with a friend she’d met on social media, according to the report.
