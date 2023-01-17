A man fell from a second story window at Peterson Regional Health Center today around 2 p.m. He was transferred to a San Antonio hospital by helicopter, according to a press release from Cory Edmondson, CEO of Peterson Health.
A 34-year-old man fell from a second story window at Peterson Regional Medical Center at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release by Cory Edmondson, CEO of Peterson Health.
The man used objects in his room to break through a tempered glass window, falling to the ground, according to Edmondson. He has been transferred by helicopter to San Antonio for further followup to his care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.