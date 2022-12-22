A 27-year-old Lakehills man has been accused of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of online solicitation of a minor in Kerr County.
The man, David Aaron Davenport, was in the county jail on bonds totaling $400,000 as of Thursday, having been jailed Dec. 17. He was accused of committing the offenses on Dec. 9, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.