A man with a Waco address was in the Kerr County jail as of Jan. 3 after being accused of smuggling four undocumented migrants.
Brain De Jesus Lopez Gonzalez, arrested by a Kerrville police officer Dec. 15, was being held at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on suspicion of illegal immigration, according to jail records. It wasn’t immediately clear whether his first name is Brian but misspelled in jail records.
