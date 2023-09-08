FREDERICKSBURG — The Hill Country Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, at Marktplatz, 126 W. Main St. in Fredericksburg. The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m., with the walk starting at 8:30 a.m.
On walk day during the opening ceremony, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
