SAN ANTONIO — Veterans in the San Antonio area are invited to a Veterans Resource Fair beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4700, 2219 Frio City Road in San Antonio. The event is open to Veterans Service Organizations representatives, veterans and their families.

VA Representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration, Enrollment/Eligibility, Homeless Program, Suicide Prevention Program and Office of Community Care will be available to share resource information and answer questions.

Tags

Load comments