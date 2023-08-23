The Upper Guadalupe River Authority offers a Rainwater Catchment Rebate Program and a Rainwater System Grant Program to Kerr County residents and organizations.
The Rainwater Catchment Rebate Program is available to anyone with a Kerr County address and will reimburse eligible applicants up to $500 when they provide proof of purchase of rainwater catchment system equipment.
