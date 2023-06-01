Town hall meeting puts focus on human smuggling

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha speaks at Tuesday’s town hall meeting at the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department. More than 350 local residents attended the discussion on human smuggling hosted by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation.

 Courtesy

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation hosted more than 350 standing-room-only attendees at the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department for a town hall on human smuggling and border issues on Tuesday, May 30.

“We appreciate the turnout and community engagement,” said Harris. “There is strength in numbers when it comes to protecting our land, people and livelihoods. These are complex issues that we’re navigating in Precinct 4 and across the county.”

