The countdown begins: Public invited to watch as high school students launch 60 rockets

The public is invited to watch students from 16 high schools launch 60 rockets they designed and built for Rockets2023, the culminating event of the SystemsGo STEM program, on May 4-6 at Stonewall.
Schools launching include Fredericksburg, Union Grove, Marble Falls, Kingwood, Roosevelt, Harleton, Victoria East, Hamilton, McGregor, Georgetown, Fabens, Atascocita, London, Alamo Heights, New Tech Odessa and Canon City, Colorado.
