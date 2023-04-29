The countdown begins: Public invited to watch as high school students launch 60 rockets

Range Safety Officer Graham Pearson makes final checks on rockets. He will be on hand to help out at Rocket2023 at Stonewall on May 4-6. The public is invited to this free event.

 Courtesy

The public is invited to watch students from 16 high schools launch 60 rockets they designed and built for Rockets2023, the culminating event of the SystemsGo STEM program, on May 4-6 at Stonewall.

Schools launching include Fredericksburg, Union Grove, Marble Falls, Kingwood, Roosevelt, Harleton, Victoria East, Hamilton, McGregor, Georgetown, Fabens, Atascocita, London, Alamo Heights, New Tech Odessa and Canon City, Colorado.

