Dowling Road crossing has new Kerr County Crime Stoppers signs that inform passersby that it is a criminal offense to obstruct any waterway in Texas. Offenders have repeatedly obstructed the pipe at this crossing, requiring a crew to be dispatched to clean up the blockage.
Cut logs are the most recent material used to stop the flow of Johnson Creek at the Dowling Road low-water crossing. This increases the water volume upstream, making a swimming area, but the activity is illegal. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Kerr County Crime Stoppers.
Courtesy Kerr County Road and Bridge
Obstructing a waterway in Texas is a crime, and some individuals in West Kerr County have committed this offense repeatedly over the past few years, costing local taxpayers money for the crews called out time and time again to clean up the mess, county officials announced Tuesday.
Kerr County Crime Stoppers has highlighted the issue and installed signs at the low-water crossing at 100 Dowling Road, off Texas 27 northwest of Ingram toward Mountain Home, that has been struck frequently.
