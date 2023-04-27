Obstructing a waterway in Texas is a crime, and some individuals in West Kerr County have committed this offense repeatedly over the past few years, costing local taxpayers money for the crews called out time and time again to clean up the mess, county officials announced Tuesday.

Kerr County Crime Stoppers has highlighted the issue and installed signs at the low-water crossing at 100 Dowling Road, off Texas 27 northwest of Ingram toward Mountain Home, that has been struck frequently.

