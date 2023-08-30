The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host Sherry Hubbard, speaker of the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, for an enlightening presentation on Saturday, Sept. 2. The event will begin at 2 p.m. in the library’s first-floor meeting room.

“Hubbard, who recently commenced her tenure as speaker this summer, brings her extensive experience from four successive two-year terms in the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature to share valuable insights,” a library spokesperson said in a press release. “Hubbard will delve into the historical significance of TSHL, elucidating how this legislative body drives transformative change across the state. She will expound upon TSHL’s remarkable accomplishments in Texas thus far, highlighting the role it plays in shaping a better future.”

Tags

Load comments