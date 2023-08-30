The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host Sherry Hubbard, speaker of the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, for an enlightening presentation on Saturday, Sept. 2. The event will begin at 2 p.m. in the library’s first-floor meeting room.
“Hubbard, who recently commenced her tenure as speaker this summer, brings her extensive experience from four successive two-year terms in the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature to share valuable insights,” a library spokesperson said in a press release. “Hubbard will delve into the historical significance of TSHL, elucidating how this legislative body drives transformative change across the state. She will expound upon TSHL’s remarkable accomplishments in Texas thus far, highlighting the role it plays in shaping a better future.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.