Schreiner University is inviting the public to help celebrate 100 years since its founding at a Centennial Celebration from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

The program for the evening includes a look back at the century since its founding as Schreiner Institute in 1923, with a slide show of historic images and readings from Tim Summerlin’s book documenting 100 years.

Tags

Load comments