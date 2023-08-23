Schreiner University is inviting the public to help celebrate 100 years since its founding at a Centennial Celebration from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.
The program for the evening includes a look back at the century since its founding as Schreiner Institute in 1923, with a slide show of historic images and readings from Tim Summerlin’s book documenting 100 years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.