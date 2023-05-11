The Salvation Army Food Pantry helps a minimum of 25 local families each month. Each family with one to three family members receives one bag of groceries, and families with four family members or more receive two bags of groceries.

“By supplying free fresh bread, canned goods and healthy proteins, the Salvation Army Food Pantry provides meal supplementation while helping those in need maintain their independence and dignity,” a spokesperson for the food pantry said in a press release.

