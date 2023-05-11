The Salvation Army Food Pantry helps a minimum of 25 local families each month. Each family with one to three family members receives one bag of groceries, and families with four family members or more receive two bags of groceries.
“By supplying free fresh bread, canned goods and healthy proteins, the Salvation Army Food Pantry provides meal supplementation while helping those in need maintain their independence and dignity,” a spokesperson for the food pantry said in a press release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.