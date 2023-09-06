PRMC earns top stroke ready designation

Peterson Regional Medical Center’s staff celebrates their recent designation as an Acute Stroke Ready Faclity. In the back row, from left, are Darin Smith, director of clinical programs; Gabe Garcia, RN; Josephine Livingston, MD, stroke medical director; Carol Taylor, LVN; and James Longworth, RN. In the front row are Sarah Merrell, RN; Hanna Whatley, RN; and Jordan Boles, RN.
Peterson Regional Medical Center has been designated as an Acute Stroke Ready (Level IV) Facility in Trauma Service Area-P by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“This designation represents Peterson Health’s commitment to quality care and the vital role the hospital provides to the Texas Hill Country community,” a Peterson spokesperson said in a press release.
