All four Kerr County precincts are under a burn ban, but that does not necessarily make everyone practice fire safety. In dry conditions, fires can start easily with everyday tasks that are not normally deemed unsafe.

The wind and drought conditions in Kerrville are currently favorable for wildfire. The B Shift Battalion Chief at Kerrville’s Central Fire Department, Les Van Hoozer, said it would not take much more than a spark to start a fire in these conditions.

