In January 2022, emergecy responders were dispatched to a brush fire on Interstate 10 west, near exit to 479. As the drought of 2023 continues, local and state fire services are keeping a close eye on Kerr County.
Kerrville Fire Department Battalion Chief Leslie Van Hoozer pulls out the department’s new 6 x 6 ATV that is used to help fight fires in hard-to-reach areas. Kerrville is is in extreme drought conditions, and citizens need to be very cautious when using anything with an open flame or that could cause sparks.
Tom Holden/file photo
Tom Holden
The latest drought map shows Kerr County in Extreme Drought and Exceptional Drought.
All four Kerr County precincts are under a burn ban, but that does not necessarily make everyone practice fire safety. In dry conditions, fires can start easily with everyday tasks that are not normally deemed unsafe.
The wind and drought conditions in Kerrville are currently favorable for wildfire. The B Shift Battalion Chief at Kerrville’s Central Fire Department, Les Van Hoozer, said it would not take much more than a spark to start a fire in these conditions.
